Chamber of Commerce to meet with Progress Energy

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Chamber of Commerce hosting a community meeting with Progress Energy to discuss the future economic activity for the City.

Recently, Progress Energy has announced that it will be starting its well-drilling operations in the Fort St. John area. On Trev Talks, Lilia Hansen, Executive Director for the Chamber of Commerce, said she is very appreciative that the President and CEO of Progress Energy will be meeting with the chamber.

“I’ve got Mark Fitzgerald, President and CEO of Progress Energy coming to Fort St. John, I really appreciate it and, again, it’s building those connections, you know, with industry. With Julie Borden, we’ve been trying to work out some dates for some time, and Mark is going to come to Fort St. John”.

Instead of speculating about what boost this project may bring to the local economy, Hansen says it will be great to hear what plans Fitzgerald will be presenting.

“A lot of times, there’s talk in the coffee shops, you know, this is what’s going to happen to Fort St. John now that we have these positive announcements, we’re going to get it right from the president. This is what Progress Energy is expecting. They have some announcements to make as well, and I’m really glad they are coming to Fort St. John. They’re making Fort St. John a priority to start here”.

Progress Energy announced there will be close to 300 wells drilled within the next few years. Earlier this week, Energeticcity.ca made a request for details from Progress Energy about the project. They have yet to respond to our request.

A conversation with Progress Energy will be taking place on November 27 at the Pomeroy Hotel and Conference Centre. Everyone is welcomed to attend.

To register for this event, you can visit FSJchamber.com

To watch the full discussion, you can view the entire episode of Trev Talks below: