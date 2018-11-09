1.9 C
Fort St. John
Friday, November 9, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

Home News Charlie Lake Pre-Christmas Market to support Alaya McCormick
NewsRegional

Charlie Lake Pre-Christmas Market to support Alaya McCormick

Scott Brooks
Advertisement

CHARLIE LAKE, B.C. – The Charlie Lake Pre-Christmas Market and Fundraiser is supporting Alaya McCormick at this year’s market.

Alaya McCormick is a 15-year-old girl that attends North Peace Secondary School and is currently battling stage three cancer.

Nicole Sztabkowski, an organizer for the Pre-Christmas Market, says she usually picks a charity that they will donate to within the community that is in need of assistance.

“For this market, in particular, I’ve done a few, and I usually donate all the proceeds to different foundations. I chose her because I felt that the family needed a little extra help,”

Sztabkowski says that all the money raised from the market will be going to McCormick.

Advertisement

“How it works is, all the tables rentals that I collect, all after the hall is rented and paid for, all those sales go to her and as well, every vendor is asked to donate a door prize, and we sell the door prize tickets, and all of that money goes towards her as well,”

Sztabkowski hopes the market will raise $2,000 for McCormick.

So far, there have been a number of community events to help support McCormick and her family during cancer treatment.

Advertisement

The Charlie Lake Pre-Christmas Market and Fundraiser takes place Saturday, November 10, at the Charlie Lake Hall.

Advertisement
Previous articleNew gas plants should pay carbon levy on all emissions by 2030, advocates say
Scott Brooks
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Canadian Press

New gas plants should pay carbon levy on all emissions by 2030, advocates say

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA, O.N. - Climate-change advocates and renewable-fuel producers want Ottawa to make sure natural-gas power plants have to pay...
Read more
News

Referendum Ballot count continues to rise

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Received Referendum ballot package numbers are slowly increasing in both the North and South...
Read more
News

City of Dawson Creek and NEAT asking residents to improve recycling

Tracy Teves -
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The City together with the Northern Environmental Action Team want to help improve residents understanding...
Read more
Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Local Events

Doc Walker to play the Lido Theatre

video

Washboard Union to perform at PBR Bull Riding event in Dawson...

HYPNOTIST: RAY ANDERSON

Jokes N Tokes Comedy Tour

Advertisement

Advertisement

Must Read

News

City of Dawson Creek and NEAT asking residents to improve recycling

Tracy Teves -
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The City together with the Northern Environmental Action Team want to help improve residents understanding of proper recycling cart contents...

Flyers to host Regals this Saturday

Highway 40 closed south of Grande Prairie

TransCanada says it is committed to Keystone XL pipeline after judge...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.