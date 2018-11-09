Charlie Lake Pre-Christmas Market to support Alaya McCormick

CHARLIE LAKE, B.C. – The Charlie Lake Pre-Christmas Market and Fundraiser is supporting Alaya McCormick at this year’s market.

Alaya McCormick is a 15-year-old girl that attends North Peace Secondary School and is currently battling stage three cancer.

Nicole Sztabkowski, an organizer for the Pre-Christmas Market, says she usually picks a charity that they will donate to within the community that is in need of assistance.

“For this market, in particular, I’ve done a few, and I usually donate all the proceeds to different foundations. I chose her because I felt that the family needed a little extra help,”

Sztabkowski says that all the money raised from the market will be going to McCormick.

“How it works is, all the tables rentals that I collect, all after the hall is rented and paid for, all those sales go to her and as well, every vendor is asked to donate a door prize, and we sell the door prize tickets, and all of that money goes towards her as well,”

Sztabkowski hopes the market will raise $2,000 for McCormick.

So far, there have been a number of community events to help support McCormick and her family during cancer treatment.

The Charlie Lake Pre-Christmas Market and Fundraiser takes place Saturday, November 10, at the Charlie Lake Hall.