Childcare facilities in B.C. are prototyping affordable childcare program

VANCOUVER, B.C. – The B.C. Government has introduced 53 childcare facilities that will prototype affordable childcare for parents yet none of these facilities were chosen in the Peace Region.

The program has the childcare providers receiving operational and administrative costs from Government funding, and in return, the care provider will reduce parents fees to a maximum of $200 per month for full-time enrollment during regular hours.

Introducing prototype sites is the next big step for a 10-year ChildCare BC plan which will model what affordable universal childcare might look like for B.C. families. Parents of 2,500 children will benefit from being funded under the Early Learning and Child Care Agreement with the Government of Canada.

These prototype sites were selected after an application process starting in June 2018, at first facilities with infant and toddler space were given priority and then and eligibility was expanded to other types of childcare although prototype sites had been selected to represent the diversity of B.C’s geography, population and program types. They also reflect a range of operational models, including both non-profit and private organizations and yet no facilities in the Peace region, were chosen or included in this program.

“The Government of Canada believes that early learning and child care services should be affordable for all families,” said Jonathan Wilkinson, Member of Parliament for North Vancouver and Minister of Fisheries, Oceans, and the Canadian Coast Guard. “Today’s announcement is a big step towards ensuring that children get the best start in life and in delivering better high-quality and affordable childcare for families across British Columbia.”

“We are finding new ways to make it easier for families to get by every month and to save for the future,” said Premier John Horgan. “Through this kind of action, where we significantly reduce the cost of child care, we can make life more affordable for so many B.C. families.”

The closest option of financial support for Parents in the Peace Region is the Affordable Child Care Benefit. The ACCB provides up to $1,250 per child a month for families with an annual income of $111,000 or less.

Families using licensed child care may also see savings through the Child Care Fee Reduction, which has so far helped to reduce the cost of almost 52,000 child care spaces throughout the province.