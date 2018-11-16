-19.1 C
Fort St. John
Friday, November 16, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
A map of the Coastal GasLink pipeline project route, along with the 20 Indigenous bands TransCanada has signed agreements with. Supplied photo
Home News City Council seeks intervenor status on Coastal Gaslink hearing
News

City Council seeks intervenor status on Coastal Gaslink hearing

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – At a recent council meeting, Fort St. John city council has announced they are seeking intervenor status in regards to the Coastal GasLink project hearing.

The National Energy Board will be conducting a hearing, listening to arguments from environmentalist Michael Sawyer that the pipeline may form part of a federal undertaking and be subject to regulation by the board.

In September mayors from across B.C., including Fort St. John Mayor Lori Ackerman, penned a letter expressing support for the proposed LNG Canada project and disappointment with the timing of Mr. Sawyer’s jurisdictional challenge to stall the construction of the pipeline.

Council wants to express its concerns at the hearing over the potential harm Sawyer’s challenge may have on the community.

In a letter written to the NEB on October 29, Mayor Ackerman says this project will have a direct impact on the community and will provide economic benefits through both employment and contracting opportunities.

The Coastal GasLink pipeline will bring natural gas from Northeast B.C. to Kitimat, where it will be processed and shipped to Asian markets through Shell’s LNG Canada project.

$6.2 billion will be invested in the Coastal GasLink pipeline project.

Advertisement
Previous articleGovernment invests in the Alaska Highway
Scott Brooks

RECENT STORIES

News

Government invests in the Alaska Highway

Tracy Teves -
FORT NELSON, B.C. - Four contracts were awarded for maintenance and construction work along the Alaska Highway. Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of...
Read more
News

Kin seeks entertainment for the Annual Seniors Supper

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Kin Club is in need of entertainment for the Seniors Supper held in...
Read more
News

RCMP looking for wanted man from Horse Lake

Adam Reaburn -
BEAVERLODGE, A.B. – RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance to locate a wanted male.  Arlen Jake Camille Ferguson of...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Local Events

Doc Walker to play the Lido Theatre

video

Washboard Union to perform at PBR Bull Riding event in Dawson...

HYPNOTIST: RAY ANDERSON

Jokes N Tokes Comedy Tour

Advertisement

Must Read

Sports

Huskies Player of the Week: Aiden Craig-Steele

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - This week's Huskies Player of the Week is #13 forward Aiden Craig-Steele. Each week, a different player from the Huskies...

City to hold public hearing on proposed Co-Op gas station

15 Bert Bowes Students surprised by West Jet

Recall on several children’s strawberry-flavoured acetaminophen syrups

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.