City Council seeks intervenor status on Coastal Gaslink hearing

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – At a recent council meeting, Fort St. John city council has announced they are seeking intervenor status in regards to the Coastal GasLink project hearing.

The National Energy Board will be conducting a hearing, listening to arguments from environmentalist Michael Sawyer that the pipeline may form part of a federal undertaking and be subject to regulation by the board.

In September mayors from across B.C., including Fort St. John Mayor Lori Ackerman, penned a letter expressing support for the proposed LNG Canada project and disappointment with the timing of Mr. Sawyer’s jurisdictional challenge to stall the construction of the pipeline.

Council wants to express its concerns at the hearing over the potential harm Sawyer’s challenge may have on the community.

In a letter written to the NEB on October 29, Mayor Ackerman says this project will have a direct impact on the community and will provide economic benefits through both employment and contracting opportunities.

The Coastal GasLink pipeline will bring natural gas from Northeast B.C. to Kitimat, where it will be processed and shipped to Asian markets through Shell’s LNG Canada project.

$6.2 billion will be invested in the Coastal GasLink pipeline project.