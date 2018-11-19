-1.2 C
Fort St. John
Monday, November 19, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
The location of the Festival Plaza. Photo by City of Fort St. John.
Home News City hosting public meeting on the design of a new festival space...
NewsRegional

City hosting public meeting on the design of a new festival space tonight

Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John has planned a public drop-in to help design concepts for the new Festival Plaza space which is to occupy the site of the old Visitor Centre.

The session will happen tonight, Monday, November 19th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. anyone is welcome to come down to the North Peace Cultural Centre to view the concepts created in the design workshop. Guests can meet with workshop facilitators and participants to discuss and provide feedback on the initial design concepts for the Festival Plaza.

Fort St. John City Council has allocated approximately $1.2M from the Peace River Agreement signing bonus in 2015 for the development of this new public space, scheduled for design this winter, and construction in the summer of 2019.

The Festive Plaza alongside with the City’s Strategic Plan is to actualize downtown as a social, vibrant, livable hub by creating streets and gathering places with a people focus, supporting the redevelopment of vacant properties and to make arts and culture central to the community.

The Plaza once built will be host to viable and vibrant entertainment, events, activities and markets.

For more information visit the City’s FB Event Page HERE

Advertisement
Previous articleFort St John Flyers vs Grimshaw Huskies Cancelled
Tracy Teves

RECENT STORIES

News

Grande Prairie RCMP arrest 19 men after prostitution sting

Adam Reaburn -
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - The Grande Prairie RCMP have arrested and charged 19 people in connection to prostitution Grande Prairie Crime...
Read more
News

Freezing Rain causes travel advisory to be issued

Adam Reaburn -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A travel advisory has been issued for all highways in the B.C. Peace. Heavy freezing...
Read more
News

Freezing rain warning issued for the B.C. Peace and Northwest Alberta

Adam Reaburn -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Environment Canada has now issued a freezing rain warning for the B.C. Peace and...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Local Events

Doc Walker to play the Lido Theatre

video

Washboard Union to perform at PBR Bull Riding event in Dawson...

HYPNOTIST: RAY ANDERSON

Jokes N Tokes Comedy Tour

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

News

Freezing Rain causes travel advisory to be issued

Adam Reaburn -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A travel advisory has been issued for all highways in the B.C. Peace. Heavy freezing rain has been falling for...

Freezing rain warning issued for the B.C. Peace and Northwest Alberta

Fort St John Flyers fall to Dawson Creek Canucks

Enbridge says it’s increasing gas flows to 85 per cent in...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.