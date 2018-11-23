-5 C
Photo by Pixabay
News

City of Dawson Creek receives application for Non-Medical Cannabis store

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The City of Dawson Creek has received an application for a non-medical cannabis retail store.

In a release, the City says a store under the proposed establishment name of “Northern Cannabis” has made an application for a Non-Medical Cannabis Retail Store Licence. The location of the proposed store is at 10112 10th Street, in Dawson Creek.

The City says anyone who feels that they may be affected by this application is asked to submit their written comments no later than 4:30 p.m. on December 7, 2018.

- Advertisement -

Last month, the City received an application for “Starbuds,” a Non-Medical Cannabis Retail Store Licence, that will be located in the Dawson Mall.

Anyone wishing to voice their concerns is asked to write to:

Cindy Fisher, Deputy Corporate Officer

City of Dawson Creek

P.O. Box 150, 10105 12A Street

Dawson Creek, BC V1G 4G4

Previous articleAlberta business forum applauds linking carbon tax implementation and pipelines

