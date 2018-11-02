-1.4 C
Photo: File Photo
News

City of Fort St. John councillors to be sworn in on Monday

Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John will be holding their inaugural council meeting on Monday.

To start the meeting, there will be the Mayor and Councillors’ Oath of Office which will be conducted by The Honourable Brian Daley, Provincial Court Judge.

Two new councillors,  Becky Grimsrud and Tony Zabinsky will be among the six councillors to be sworn in.

The night will also include the introduction of the 2018-2022 members of city council, the Mayor’s inaugural address, and farewell statements from outgoing council members.

The city of Fort St. John inaugural council meeting is on Monday, November 5 at 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall.

For a full schedule of the inaugural meeting, you can visit https://fortstjohn.civicweb.net/filepro/documents/92285

Scott Brooks
