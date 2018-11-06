City of Fort St. John holds inaugural council meeting

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The city of Fort St. John held the first inaugural council meeting of the new term at City Hall on Monday night.

The Honourable Brian Daley, Provincial Court Judge, was on hand to conduct the Mayor and Councillors’ Oath of Office.

Becky Grimsrud and Tony Zabinsky were the new councillors among the six to be sworn in at the meeting.

Following the oath of office, Mayor Lori Ackerman made an emotional speech saying that she looks forward to working with the new council.

“I want to congratulate those who were elected to represent the city of Fort St. John. I look forward to working with you over the next four years and I appreciate your dedication to council”, said Ackerman.

Outgoing councillors Larry Evans and Bruce Christensen were presented with gifts in honour of their service to council.

The next city council meeting is on Tuesday, November 13 at 3:00 p.m.

