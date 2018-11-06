-11 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, November 6, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

New City Fort St. John council to serve the 2018-2022 term. Photo by Scott Brooks
Home News City of Fort St. John holds inaugural council meeting
News

City of Fort St. John holds inaugural council meeting

Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The city of Fort St. John held the first inaugural council meeting of the new term at City Hall on Monday night.

The Honourable Brian Daley, Provincial Court Judge, was on hand to conduct the Mayor and Councillors’ Oath of Office.

Becky Grimsrud and Tony Zabinsky were the new councillors among the six to be sworn in at the meeting.

Grimsrud and Zabinsky during the Councillors’ oath of offcie. Photos by Scott Brooks

Following the oath of office, Mayor Lori Ackerman made an emotional speech saying that she looks forward to working with the new council.

Advertisement

“I want to congratulate those who were elected to represent the city of Fort St. John. I look forward to working with you over the next four years and I appreciate your dedication to council”, said Ackerman.

Outgoing councillors Larry Evans and Bruce Christensen were presented with gifts in honour of their service to council.

Former Councillors Christensen and Evans surrounded by council as they were presented with parting gifts on behalf of the city. Photo by Scott Brooks

Advertisement

The next city council meeting is on Tuesday, November 13 at 3:00 p.m.

Advertisement
Previous articleSite C Employment Statistics continue to increase
Scott Brooks
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

News

Site C Employment Statistics continue to increase

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN B.C. - B.C. Hydro released the September 2018 employment statistics for the Site C dam construction project...
Read more
News

Referendum Voting Packages are out

Tracy Teves -
VICTORIA, B.C. - The referendum voting packages have been mailed, and Elections BC wants to make sure you received...
Read more
News

Sperling questions impact if community loses timber access

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - On October 29 the Peace River Regional District had sent a letter to Premier...
Read more
Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Local Events

Doc Walker to play the Lido Theatre

video

Washboard Union to perform at PBR Bull Riding event in Dawson...

HYPNOTIST: RAY ANDERSON

Jokes N Tokes Comedy Tour

Advertisement

Advertisement

Must Read

News

Sperling questions impact if community loses timber access

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - On October 29 the Peace River Regional District had sent a letter to Premier Horgan outlining the Boards displeasure of...

Bob Zimmer – Remembrance Day

Flyers lose to Athletics 7-2

FSJ Chamber of Commerce seeks nominations for new Board of Director

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.