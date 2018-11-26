City of Fort St John releases construction values for October 2018

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John has released the construction value of building permits issued for October 2018.

For the month of October, the construction value of the permits was $4,415,000.00 with a number of 10 permits issued.

The largest project on the list is for renovations to a multi-family apartment complex located at 9003 86 street. This building suffered extensive fire damage back in May 2018. At the time, the Fort St. John Fire Department said the fire started on the third floor of the building’s west side and approximately 47 residents were forced from their homes due to the fire. The cost of the project is estimated at $2,400,000.00.

In comparison to 2017, the overall construction value of the projects is down from $42,277,500.00 to $37,345,190.00; an approximate difference of $4.9 million.

Despite being down on the construction value, the number of permits issued for the year is up to 95 from last year’s number of 92; a difference of three building permits.

You can view the full October 2018 building permit report here.