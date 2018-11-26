-0.2 C
Fort St. John
Monday, November 26, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

LIGHT A MOOSE

Presented by Rhyason Contracting

CLICK HERE TO DONATE
Photo by Chris Newton
Home News City of Fort St John releases construction values for October 2018
News

City of Fort St John releases construction values for October 2018

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John has released the construction value of building permits issued for October 2018.

For the month of October, the construction value of the permits was $4,415,000.00 with a number of 10 permits issued.

The largest project on the list is for renovations to a multi-family apartment complex located at 9003 86 street. This building suffered extensive fire damage back in May 2018. At the time, the Fort St. John Fire Department said the fire started on the third floor of the building’s west side and approximately 47 residents were forced from their homes due to the fire. The cost of the project is estimated at $2,400,000.00.

- Advertisement -

In comparison to 2017, the overall construction value of the projects is down from $42,277,500.00 to $37,345,190.00; an approximate difference of $4.9 million.

Despite being down on the construction value, the number of permits issued for the year is up to 95 from last year’s number of 92; a difference of three building permits.

You can view the full October 2018 building permit report here.

Author

Scott Brooks
Advertisement
Previous articleBC Premier and LNG Canada CEO to join Natural Resources Forum

RECENT STORIES

Energy News

BC Premier and LNG Canada CEO to join Natural Resources Forum

Scott Brooks -
PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - Premier John Horgan and LNG Canada CEO, Andy Calitz, will be joining the line up of...
Read more
News

Trail RCMP looking for Fort St. John man on various warrants

Adam Reaburn -
TRAIL, B.C. - The Trail and Greater District RCMP Detachment is looking for the public's help to located a Fort...
Read more
Energy News

B.C. chief tells NEB pipeline hearings his people are responsible for their land

Canadian Press -
VICTORIA, B.C. - First Nations leaders from British Columbia told a National Energy Board hearing in Victoria that there are...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Warning: array_merge(): Argument #2 is not an array in /home/energet6/public_html/wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-custom-html.php on line 127

Warning: array_merge(): Argument #1 is not an array in /home/energet6/public_html/wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-custom-html.php on line 134

Local Events

Doc Walker to play the Lido Theatre

video

Washboard Union to perform at PBR Bull Riding event in Dawson...

HYPNOTIST: RAY ANDERSON

Jokes N Tokes Comedy Tour

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

Opinion

MP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – On the Caribou Action...

Bob Zimmer -
Bob's Weekly Report The caribou concern has been at the forefront of residents’ minds lately and has been an issue that I have been following for...

Travel Advisory expands to the South Peace Region due to freezing...

NPSS Grizzlies Boys Soccer visit Vancouver for Provincial Championships

Travel Advisory issued due to freezing rain; City Transit also not...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.