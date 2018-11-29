City of Fort St. John – Toys for Tickets Campaign

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Parking meter violation tickets can be brought to City Hall and paid for by donating a new, unwrapped toy, in lieu of the cash value of the ticket.

The Annual program Toys for Tickets runs from December 3 to December 20 by noon 2018, parking meter violation tickets received since September 1, 2018, can exchange their tickets with new unwrapped toys, gift card, or cash donation in exchange of the ticket value.

These toys and Donations are then distributed to the community by the Salvation Army Christmas Hamper Campaign. The Toys for Tickets campaign was launched in 2005 and is well received by the community.

- Advertisement -

“It’s the season for giving,” said Acting Mayor Bolin “This program gives citizens an opportunity to spread holiday cheer one toy at a time. Even if you didn’t get a parking ticket from the City, you can drop off a donation at City Hall and we’ll deliver it to the Salvation Army”

The Salvation Army Christmas Hamper Campaign has identified toys appropriate for kids 8-17 years as their biggest need during the holiday season.

This year’s advertising sponsor is Moose FM.