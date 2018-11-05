City of FSJ and YRB working to clear the snow

FORT ST. JOHN B.C. – Post storm clean up commences after 29cm of snow blanketed the area.

With the first significant snow of the season, the City of Fort St. John will clear roads according to the snow removal priority map. Attention is first directed at main roads and then residential streets if it does not start to snow again. If the snow continues, the main roads take priority to be cleared again.

YRB says the highways are in good winter driving condition and their main priority is clearing school bus routes and side roads.

Remember it is the responsibility of property owners to clear snow and ice from the sidewalk adjacent to their property within 48 hours of a snow or ice event.

Make sure to give yourself extra time to travel as the safety on our roadways is everyone’s responsibility. YRB and the City appreciates your patience by giving workers and equipment plenty of space to perform their duties.

For more information on the City’s snow removal procedures and your responsibilities, please visit the City of Fort St. John Website or click HERE