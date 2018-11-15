-7.8 C
The design for the proposed Co-Op service station. If approved by city council, it will be located at the corner of 114A Avenue and 100th Street.
News

City to hold public hearing on proposed Co-Op gas station

Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John has scheduled a public hearing for the proposed Co-Op Gas Station development.

The hearing, originally scheduled for November 26, is now set to take place on December 10.

It will allow members of the public to voice their concerns or support for the proposed gas station.

On July 11, 2018, the City hosted a public engagement event to gather feedback from
neighbouring residents regarding the proposed development.

The City says the information gathered during the event and the online survey was reviewed and used to inform the regulations and landscaping requirements being proposed within the Zoning Amendment Bylaw.

In addition to the surveys and comments received at the public engagement event, a resident submitted a petition against the proposed development with 23 signatures from residents of neighbouring Mackenzie Place at the engagement event on July 11.

Fort St. John Co-Op General Manager, Brad Lussier, says the proposed gas station will provide multiple services.

“There will be a 2,800 square-foot convenience store, which will have seven-days-a-week propane service, and, of course, a car wash. We’ve looked at the area, and it’s very high density for residential, so that’s why we identified that property as a place to put up a store.”

The proposed site location is at the corner of 114A Avenue and 100 Street.

Lussier says he has to resubmit an application due to the rezoning of the proposed site.

“Originally the site was zoned correctly, but for some reason, it got rezoned, and now I have to make an application again for it to have the gas and propane.”

Currently, Co-Op is waiting for the third reading, a public hearing, followed by Council’s final decision on the project.

“As far as the City planner stuff, they are in favour of that location,” said Lussier.

The public hearing for the proposed Co-Op gas station is scheduled for December 10 at the Fort St. John City Hall Council Chambers.

The proposal details for the project can be viewed HERE.

Scott Brooks
