News

Collision blocks sound bound lanes of the Alaska Highway in Charlie Lake

Adam Reaburn

UPDATE – The collision is now clear and traffic has returned to normal.

CHARLIE LAKE, B.C. – A collision has blocked south bound lanes of the Alaska Highway in Charlie Lake.

At this time information about the collision is limited, but eyewitnesses say the collision happened near Ben’s Road in Charlie Lake.

Emergency officials are all on scene at the collision.  There is no estimate on when south bound lanes will be open.

Adam Reaburn
