The Conservation Service released this photo of the Caribou
Conservation Service looking for suspect who shot a caribou near Fort Nelson

Adam Reaburn
FORT NELSON, B.C. – The B.C. Conservation Service needs your help after a caribou was shot with an arrow.

Peace Region Conservation Officers are investigating an incident involving a collard female caribou near Stone Mountain Provincial Park.  The park is located west of Fort Nelson in Northeast B.C.

The Conservation Service says the caribou was unlawfully shot and wounded with an arrow and the arrow remains lodged in the animal.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is requested to contact the BC Conservation Officer Service 24 hour RAPP line: 1-877-952-7277.

Persons who provide information which leads to a conviction may be eligible to receive a financial reward. Callers may remain anonymous.

