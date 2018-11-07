-15 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, November 7, 2018
News

Countries call on Facebook CEO to appear at hearing in London

Scott Brooks
OTTAWA – Parliamentarians worldwide are renewing the call for Mark Zuckerberg to appear before an international joint committee in London.

Bob Zimmer, Member of Parliament for Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies and Chair of the Standing Committee on Access to Information, Privacy and Ethics, as well as Damian Collins, Member of Parliament and Chair of the UK Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee, have been joined by Committee Chairs from Australia, Argentina and Ireland in calling on Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook, to appear before a special international joint committee on disinformation and ‘fake news’.

Last week Zimmer and Collins called on Zuckerberg to give testimony at a hearing in London on November 27. Facebook has declined this invitation.

“I am growing increasingly troubled by the lack of respect Mr. Zuckerberg, and Facebook continues to show our nations and the citizens we represent by once again declining our calls to give testimony,” said Zimmer. “There are still many unanswered questions and new concerning revelations that I believe only Mr. Zuckerberg, as CEO of Facebook, can respond to. Just this week came news that Facebook had pulled down 115 accounts from its platforms that ‘may be engaged in coordinated inauthentic behaviour’.”

“By rejecting our calls to appear, it calls into question how seriously Mr. Zuckerberg and Facebook take protecting our citizens’ privacy and ‘fake news’ vulnerabilities,” Zimmer continued.

“That is why I am once again adding my name to the growing list of Parliamentarians from around the world who are calling on Mr. Zuckerberg to answer our questions in person.”

Scott Brooks
