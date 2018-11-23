Critically ill Fort St. John resident in Vancouver, Gofundme account set up to help

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Return It – Manager, Eric Stutzman has been diagnosed as critically ill, and a Gofundme account has been set up to help cover medical expenses.

As his battle has been complicated by influenza, pneumonia and a bacterial infection, Stutzman was flown to Prince George Hospital and on Sunday was flown to Vancouver to get additional medical attention.

The Gofundme account set up to help cover medical expenses as well as relieving pressure for Jenna, Stutzman’s wife, so she can be by his side, has received $6,290 out of $10,000 goal in under 16 hours.

Stutzman who has worked for FSJ Bottle Depot for over 25 years is the sole breadwinner in the home. After a mini-stroke at work, Stutzman went to the hospital and after many tests, it was determined that Stutzman has Chronic Lymphatic Leukemia, which is cancer of the bone marrow.

A week after the diagnosis Stuzman caught pneumonia and influenza and was airlifted to Prince George where he was fully sedated and intubated. During that time he received two blood transfusions and antibiotics. After one week in Prince George, he has now been transferred to Vancouver where there are more resources.

With both parents being away, donations will also help provide for Ethan, their youngest son who is in Fort St. John with his sisters, as well as helping Jenna stay on top of the bills at home while also maintaining the living costs of being in Vancouver.

Stutzman is known as a happy go lucky, active person that believes in the community as he enjoys playing baseball with his team during the summer (Kalmar Krush) and playing with his five-year-old son, Ethan.

To make a donation to the Stuzman Gofundme account CLICK HERE or call Karen Stutzman at 250.262.8633