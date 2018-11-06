-10.4 C
Crystal Cup outdoor rinks on Charlie Lake. Photo courtesy: Facebook page.
Sports

Crystal Cup Pond Hockey Challenge dates announced

Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The dates for the 8th annual Crystal Cup Pond Hockey Challenge have been announced.

This year’s Crystal Cup will be taking place on February 22 to 24 at the south end of Charlie Lake.

In an announcement on the Crystal Cup Facebook page, organizers say they expect to see more than 100 teams participate in this year’s event.

“For this year’s Crystal Cup we are opening up to 32 teams in the general, 10 in the Sapphire and 10 in the Coal. While the Sid Davis Memorial will be open to 10 teams per division including Pre-Novice, Novice, Atom, Pee-Wee, Bantam and Midget”, said the statement.

If you would like to become a volunteer or a sponsor for the event, you can check out their website at www.thecrystalcup.com

Scott Brooks
