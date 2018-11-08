Dawson Creek and Fort St. John programs receive Community Gaming Grants

VICTORIA, B.C. – Community based programs have received a boost of funding through the annual Community Gaming Grants.

Dawson Creek and Fort St. John are both home to six of the 700 not for profit organizations around B.C. receiving part of approximately $18 million to support, community arts, culture and sports activities.

A portion of revenue generated by commercial gambling revenues is distributed back into the community through the grant program, helping these community-based groups invest in facilities and assets that will provide a direct benefit to their community.

Dawson Creek’s Minor Hockey and the Swim Club will receive funds as well as their District Band Association, the Exhibition Association and the South Peace Art Society totalling grants of $492,100.

Fort St. John’s North Peace Historical Society received a grant of $11,500.

Eligible sectors that can apply for a grant include; art and culture, sports environment, public safety, human and social services, as well as parent advisory councils.

For more information on applying for a grant click HERE