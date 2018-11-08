-16.6 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, November 8, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

Home News Dawson Creek and Fort St. John programs receive Community Gaming Grants
News

Dawson Creek and Fort St. John programs receive Community Gaming Grants

Tracy Teves
Advertisement

VICTORIA, B.C. – Community based programs have received a boost of funding through the annual Community Gaming Grants.

Dawson Creek and Fort St. John are both home to six of the 700 not for profit organizations around B.C. receiving part of approximately $18 million to support, community arts, culture and sports activities.

A portion of revenue generated by commercial gambling revenues is distributed back into the community through the grant program, helping these community-based groups invest in facilities and assets that will provide a direct benefit to their community.

Dawson Creek’s Minor Hockey and the Swim Club will receive funds as well as their District Band Association, the Exhibition Association and the South Peace Art Society totalling grants of $492,100.

Fort St. John’s North Peace Historical Society received a grant of $11,500.

Advertisement

Eligible sectors that can apply for a grant include; art and culture, sports environment, public safety, human and social services, as well as parent advisory councils.

For more information on applying for a grant click HERE

 

Advertisement
Previous articleEnergy companies roll out production cuts along with third quarter results
Tracy Teves
Advertisement

Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Canadian Press

Energy companies roll out production cuts along with third quarter results

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - Production cutbacks and deferred drilling programs are emerging as a common theme as Calgary-based oil and...
Read more
News

ATCO Two Rivers and Home Hardware Building Centre giving discounts to residents of Old Fort

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - ATCO Two Rivers and Home Hardware Building Centre have joined forces to assist Old Fort Residents...
Read more
Canadian Press

Energy board to hear traditional Indigenous evidence in Trans Mountain review

Canadian Press -
VANCOUVER, B.C. - The National Energy Board will hear oral traditional evidence from Indigenous groups in the coming weeks...
Read more
Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Local Events

Doc Walker to play the Lido Theatre

video

Washboard Union to perform at PBR Bull Riding event in Dawson...

HYPNOTIST: RAY ANDERSON

Jokes N Tokes Comedy Tour

Advertisement

Advertisement

Must Read

Sports

Huskies head to Clairmont for NWJHL Showcase

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. Huskies, along with five other teams from the NWJHL, will be playing this weekend at the NWJHL...

Energy board to hear traditional Indigenous evidence in Trans Mountain review

MLA Dan Davies – weekly column – The meaning of sacrifice

FSJ Chamber of Commerce to host Winter City Strategies luncheon

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.