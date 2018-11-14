4.6 C
gofundme picture 11/11/18
News

Dawson Creek house fire leaves a family with out their home

Tracy Teves
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – A gofundme account has been set up to help homeowner James Lockhart and Terry Woodcox as their home burnt down the evening of November 11th, 2018.

Residents of the Dawson Creek community for 40 years lost everything the night of the fire and they are planning on rebuilding their home again.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and there was no house insurance. Lockhart expressed his gratitude to the Arras Fire Department and a thank you to everyone for their community spirit and support.

“Aside from the loss of irreplaceable memories and keepsakes, we are quite fortunate. We will be rebuilding in the spring and anyone with trades would be welcomed to help if they can or donations of building materials and/or tools would be great,” says Lockart

A link to the gofundme account can be found HERE

Tracy Teves
