News
NewsRegional

Dawson Creek RCMP called out to two collisions on Wednesday

Scott Brooks

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The RCMP Dawson Creek detachment was called out to a two-vehicle collision on Wednesday evening, at 4:50 p.m., on Highway 97 near the Kiskatinaw bridge.

Police say a vehicle skidded to a stop. The vehicle following it was unable to stop and rear-ended the first vehicle, causing a minor collision.

No injuries were reported.

The RCMP Dawson Creek detachment was also called to a collision involving a motor vehicle and a moose on Wednesday evening.

The collision was called in at 5:40 p.m. and took place on Highway 97 near South Taylor.

Police say the driver did not sustain any injuries and the moose had to be put down as a result of injuries sustained during the collision.

