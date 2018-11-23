-5.4 C
NewsRegional

Dawson Creek RCMP searching for Break Enter & Theft suspects

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Dawson Creek RCMP responded to an alarm activation at the DC Gold Brick Jewelers Store located inside the Dawson Creek Shopping Mall.

The incident took place on Thursday, November 22 at 3:43 p.m.

Police immediately attended and discovered that entry had been made into the mall. Once inside the mall, the thieves broke into the store setting off the alarm.

A significant amount of jewelry was missing along with an undisclosed amount of cash. Police located a vehicle nearby with pieces of jewelry inside the vehicle along with other evidence. The vehicle appeared to be abandoned at the scene.

Police Dog Services were called to the scene and tracked the suspects to a location where it is believed they may have got into another vehicle.

Surveillance cameras have captured individuals and a vehicle police believe are responsible for the theft. It is estimated that over $80,000.00 in jewelry was taken during the theft.

If you have any information on this crime, or can identify the people and vehicle in the photos you are asked to contact Dawson Creek RCMP at 250-784-3700 of Crime Stoppers at 1 800 222-8477.

Photos of the suspects are posted below.

