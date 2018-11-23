-6.6 C
News

Doig River First Nations Treaty Land Event

Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Doig Rivers First Nations is holding their Treaty Land Entitlement event ‘World Cafe’ at the Northern Grand Hotel on Wednesday, December 5th, 2018.

The public is welcome to come and participate in the event that runs from 1 pm to 7 pm.  There are presentations being held at 2 pm and 6 pm to learn about Doig Rivers Land Claims.

Presentations booths will be showcasing Doig River’s land selections and see the vision for commercial development in the City of FSJ.

For more information on the Event contact Shana Nelson (250)827.3776

