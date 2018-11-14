4.6 C
Home News Ecole Central Elementary school celebrates their community through song
News

Ecole Central Elementary school celebrates their community through song

Tracy Teves
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Central School, released its annual school song and this year is different as the lyrics are sung entirely in French.

For the past four years Central school, through the help of funding by the Parent Advisory Council, have been hiring Rik Leaf, a music producer from Victoria, to help write, perform and record an original school song.

The purpose of the song is to build collaborative relationships that bring the school together. A celebration of the school’s community and also highlights the ARTS acronym of Acceptance, Respect, Together and Safe.

This years song is a little different as the school is now officially 100 percent French Immersion, which means Central school has become the only French school in FSJ and SD60.

After only several days online this video has been seen over 4,000 times on Facebook.

To watch the song/video CLICK HERE

Staff requested that the entire song was to be French and there are no English translations of the song.

 

Tracy Teves
