-6.6 C
Fort St. John
Friday, November 23, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Referendum ballots at a sorting facility - Elections B.C.
Home News Elections BC extends 2018 Referendum deadline to December 7
News

Elections BC extends 2018 Referendum deadline to December 7

Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – Elections B.C. has announced that they will be extending the voting period for the 2018 Referendum.

Elections B.C. will now accept completed voting packages until 4:30 p.m. on December 7, 2018.

Chief Electoral Officer, Anton Boegman, says they have been closely monitoring the impact the rotating Postal Strike has had on the voting process.

- Advertisement -

“We have worked closely with Canada Post to understand the full impact of rotating strikes on the referendum process. Rotating strikes have impacted accessibility. As a result, we have extended the deadline to ensure that voters are not prevented from participating through no fault of their own.”

Voters are encouraged to return their completed voting package as soon as possible to ensure it is received by Elections B.C. before 4:30 p.m. on December 7, and to give Elections B.C. enough time to contact them if their returned package is missing required information.

Eligible voters can request a package:

  • By visiting elections.bc.ca/ovr until midnight tonight
  • By calling 1-800-661-8683 until midnight tonight
  • By visiting a Service BC Centre or Referendum Service Office during office hours today (find locations and hours at elections.bc.ca/rso)

The deadline to request a voting package remains midnight tonight, Friday, November 23.

Author

Scott Brooks
Advertisement
Previous article18th Annual Baby Bottle Fundraiser in full swing

RECENT STORIES

News

18th Annual Baby Bottle Fundraiser in full swing

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The North Peace Pregnancy Care Centre's 18th Annual Baby Bottle Fundraiser is in full swing. Mary...
Read more
News

Critically ill Fort St. John resident in Vancouver, Gofundme account set up to help

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Return It - Manager, Eric Stutzman has been diagnosed as critically ill, and a...
Read more
Canadian Press

Natural gas pressure eases but FortisBC urges restraint for potential cold snap

Canadian Press -
SURREY, B.C. - The natural gas supply is improving for British Columbia, but FortisBC Energy Inc. is still asking...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Warning: array_merge(): Argument #2 is not an array in /home/energet6/public_html/wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-custom-html.php on line 127

Warning: array_merge(): Argument #1 is not an array in /home/energet6/public_html/wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-custom-html.php on line 134

Local Events

Doc Walker to play the Lido Theatre

video

Washboard Union to perform at PBR Bull Riding event in Dawson...

HYPNOTIST: RAY ANDERSON

Jokes N Tokes Comedy Tour

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

Canadian Press

Natural gas pressure eases but FortisBC urges restraint for potential cold...

Canadian Press -
SURREY, B.C. - The natural gas supply is improving for British Columbia, but FortisBC Energy Inc. is still asking its residential and business customers...

Alberta in ‘crisis’ over low oil price: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

PRRD Board selects Shawn Dahlen as the CAO

Huskies player of the Week: Jared Loewen

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.