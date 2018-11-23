Elections BC extends 2018 Referendum deadline to December 7

VICTORIA, B.C. – Elections B.C. has announced that they will be extending the voting period for the 2018 Referendum.

Elections B.C. will now accept completed voting packages until 4:30 p.m. on December 7, 2018.

Chief Electoral Officer, Anton Boegman, says they have been closely monitoring the impact the rotating Postal Strike has had on the voting process.

“We have worked closely with Canada Post to understand the full impact of rotating strikes on the referendum process. Rotating strikes have impacted accessibility. As a result, we have extended the deadline to ensure that voters are not prevented from participating through no fault of their own.”

Voters are encouraged to return their completed voting package as soon as possible to ensure it is received by Elections B.C. before 4:30 p.m. on December 7, and to give Elections B.C. enough time to contact them if their returned package is missing required information.

Eligible voters can request a package:

By visiting elections.bc.ca/ovr until midnight tonight

By calling 1-800-661-8683 until midnight tonight

By visiting a Service BC Centre or Referendum Service Office during office hours today (find locations and hours at elections.bc.ca/rso )

The deadline to request a voting package remains midnight tonight, Friday, November 23.