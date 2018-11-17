Enbridge says it’s increasing gas flows to 85 per cent in repaired BC pipeline

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – Enbridge Inc. says it has increased the flow of
natural gas through a segment of a pipeline that ruptured and burned
near Prince George, B.C., more than a month ago.
The company says it will increase pressure to 85 percent of its
full capacity, up from 80 percent, on a 91-centimetre pipeline
following an amendment order from the National Energy Board.
The federal regulator had ordered Calgary-based Enbridge to limit
gas flows at 80 percent pressure levels from the blast site.
The Oct. 9 explosion ruptured the 91-centimetre natural gas
pipeline, but did not damage an adjacent 76-centimetre pipeline,
which was supplying natural gas on a reduced basis to about a
million customers in the province.
The company says it is continuing to work to ensure gas flows are
back to full operating capacity while conducting safety inspections.
Once the repaired segment is returned to full service, Enbridge
has said the system is expected to deliver between 23 and 25 million
cubic metres of natural gas per day to B.C.’s Lower Mainland and the
U.S. Pacific Northwest.
One of the province’s largest utilities, FortisBC, has said
natural gas supply will be reduced during the coldest months of the
year.
The RCMP has said there is no indication the pipeline rupture and
ensuing fireball involved criminal activity.