Enbridge says it’s increasing gas flows to 85 per cent in repaired BC pipeline

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – Enbridge Inc. says it has increased the flow of

natural gas through a segment of a pipeline that ruptured and burned

near Prince George, B.C., more than a month ago.

The company says it will increase pressure to 85 percent of its

full capacity, up from 80 percent, on a 91-centimetre pipeline

following an amendment order from the National Energy Board.

The federal regulator had ordered Calgary-based Enbridge to limit

gas flows at 80 percent pressure levels from the blast site.

The Oct. 9 explosion ruptured the 91-centimetre natural gas

pipeline, but did not damage an adjacent 76-centimetre pipeline,

which was supplying natural gas on a reduced basis to about a

million customers in the province.

The company says it is continuing to work to ensure gas flows are

back to full operating capacity while conducting safety inspections.

Once the repaired segment is returned to full service, Enbridge

has said the system is expected to deliver between 23 and 25 million

cubic metres of natural gas per day to B.C.’s Lower Mainland and the

U.S. Pacific Northwest.

One of the province’s largest utilities, FortisBC, has said

natural gas supply will be reduced during the coldest months of the

year.

The RCMP has said there is no indication the pipeline rupture and

ensuing fireball involved criminal activity.