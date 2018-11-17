-17.4 C
Fort St. John
Saturday, November 17, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
The large fireball about 15 kilometres northeast of Prince George after Enbridge's natural gas pipeline exploded on October 9th. Photo by Greg Noel/Twitter
Home News Enbridge says it's increasing gas flows to 85 per cent in repaired...
News

Enbridge says it’s increasing gas flows to 85 per cent in repaired BC pipeline

Canadian Press

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – Enbridge Inc. says it has increased the flow of
natural gas through a segment of a pipeline that ruptured and burned
near Prince George, B.C., more than a month ago.

The company says it will increase pressure to 85 percent of its
full capacity, up from 80 percent, on a 91-centimetre pipeline
following an amendment order from the National Energy Board.

The federal regulator had ordered Calgary-based Enbridge to limit
gas flows at 80 percent pressure levels from the blast site.

The Oct. 9 explosion ruptured the 91-centimetre natural gas
pipeline, but did not damage an adjacent 76-centimetre pipeline,
which was supplying natural gas on a reduced basis to about a
million customers in the province.

The company says it is continuing to work to ensure gas flows are
back to full operating capacity while conducting safety inspections.

Once the repaired segment is returned to full service, Enbridge
has said the system is expected to deliver between 23 and 25 million
cubic metres of natural gas per day to B.C.’s Lower Mainland and the
U.S. Pacific Northwest.

One of the province’s largest utilities, FortisBC, has said
natural gas supply will be reduced during the coldest months of the
year.

The RCMP has said there is no indication the pipeline rupture and
ensuing fireball involved criminal activity.

Advertisement
Previous articleFreezing rain expected Saturday afternoon in the B.C. Peace
Canadian Press

RECENT STORIES

News

Freezing rain expected Saturday afternoon in the B.C. Peace

Adam Reaburn -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the B.C. Peace as the...
Read more
News

FSJ city council approves grant to Peace Country River Rats

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John city council has approved a grant to the Peace Country River...
Read more
News

Fort St John Home Hardware Building Centre recognized as Community Leader

Scott Brooks -
NIAGARA-ON-THE-LAKE, O.N. - The Fort St. John Home Hardware Building Centre recently received an award as a Community Leader at...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Local Events

Doc Walker to play the Lido Theatre

video

Washboard Union to perform at PBR Bull Riding event in Dawson...

HYPNOTIST: RAY ANDERSON

Jokes N Tokes Comedy Tour

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

Sports

Huskies to host Navigators on Saturday

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies will be at home tomorrow, Saturday, as they take on the North Peace Navigators. Last week,...

Trackers to take on Storm this Sunday

BC Hydro report says climate change events cause worse storms, more...

Fort St. John RCMP looking to return lost money

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.