Friday, November 2, 2018
Encana produces significant growth in the Montney liquids program

Tracy Teves
CALGARY A.B. – Encana Corporation has boosted their production and Montney liquid volumes continue to increase.

Montney liquid volumes are up and on track with fourth quarter targets of 55,000 bbls/d to 65,000 bbls/d; current liquids production about 55,000 bbls/d. An increase of 151 percent year-over-year.

This continues to prove the efficiency of the Montney formation. Encana has also been able to reduce their drilling costs by 25 percent compared to the 2017 average.

The Encana Pipestone Liquids hub construct is ahead of schedule and when complete will supporting the companies condensate plan.

Tracy Teves
