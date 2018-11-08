-16.6 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, November 8, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

Home Canadian Press Energy companies roll out production cuts along with third quarter results
Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

Energy companies roll out production cuts along with third quarter results

Canadian Press
Advertisement

CALGARY, A.B. – Production cutbacks and deferred drilling programs are emerging as a common theme as Calgary-based oil and gas companies elect to leave barrels in the ground rather than sell at current low prices.

In third-quarter results released this week, energy companies large and small say they are avoiding wider-than-usual price discounts blamed on difficulty in getting barrels to market due to full export pipelines.

Analysts estimate as much as 100,000 barrels per day is being taken offline, not enough to make a big difference in pricing as it represents only a small percentage of Canada’s overall output of about 4.6 million barrels of oil per day.

Athabasca Oil Corp. says it is dialling back production at its two steam-driven oilsands projects in northern Alberta by between 5,000 and 8,000 barrels per day in November and December to deal with heavy oil discounts that it expects will persist until next spring.

Meanwhile, Perpetual Energy Ltd. and Gear Energy Ltd. are among companies announcing drilling program deferrals until next year in hopes that flush production from new wells will find more robust prices. Gear adds it plans to put 40,000 barrels of heavy oil into surface storage tanks to be sold at a later date.

Advertisement

Dinara Millington, vice-president of research for the Canadian Energy Research Institute, says decisions to reduce production could affect provincial government royalty payments and federal government corporate income taxes.

(THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Previous articleATCO Two Rivers and Home Hardware Building Centre giving discounts to residents of Old Fort
Canadian Press
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

News

ATCO Two Rivers and Home Hardware Building Centre giving discounts to residents of Old Fort

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - ATCO Two Rivers and Home Hardware Building Centre have joined forces to assist Old Fort Residents...
Read more
Canadian Press

Energy board to hear traditional Indigenous evidence in Trans Mountain review

Canadian Press -
VANCOUVER, B.C. - The National Energy Board will hear oral traditional evidence from Indigenous groups in the coming weeks...
Read more
News

FSJ Chamber of Commerce to host Winter City Strategies luncheon

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a luncheon on incorporating...
Read more
Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

Local Events

Doc Walker to play the Lido Theatre

video

Washboard Union to perform at PBR Bull Riding event in Dawson...

HYPNOTIST: RAY ANDERSON

Jokes N Tokes Comedy Tour

Advertisement

Advertisement

Must Read

Canadian Press

Energy board to hear traditional Indigenous evidence in Trans Mountain review

Canadian Press -
VANCOUVER, B.C. - The National Energy Board will hear oral traditional evidence from Indigenous groups in the coming weeks as part of its new...

MLA Dan Davies – weekly column – The meaning of sacrifice

FSJ Chamber of Commerce to host Winter City Strategies luncheon

Pipeline blast forces FortisBC to the open market for natural gas...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.