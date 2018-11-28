Environment Canada issues fog advisory for the North Peace

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A thick blanket of fog has covered the B.C. North Peace. Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory causing near zero visibility.

The fog is expected to lift this morning. In the meantime area, roads are listed as been extremely slippery with thick fog.

For the latest highway conditions, visit www.drivebc.ca or in Alberta 511.alberta.ca

3:17 AM PST Wednesday 28 November 2018

Fog advisory in effect for:

B.C. North Peace River

Near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring.

Dense fog has developed near Fort St. John early this morning. The fog is expected to lift this morning.

Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.

Fog advisories are issued when near zero visibilities in fog are expected or occurring.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.