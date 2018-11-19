3.8 C
Energy News
Energy News

Experts to work with energy industry on oil price solutions for Alberta

Canadian Press

EDMONTON, A.B. – Alberta Premier Rachel Notley has appointed three
experts to work with the energy industry to find ways to close an
oil price gap that is costing Canada tens of millions a day.

Notley says the Canadian economy is losing $80 million every day
because oil from Alberta is selling about $45 a barrel less than
West Texas Intermediate in the United States.

She says that’s because there is an oversupply of Alberta oil due
to a lack of pipeline capacity to move it to markets.

Notley calls the price gap a “real and present” danger that has
to be addressed in the long term with more pipelines.

The premier is travelling to Ottawa and Toronto next week to make
her case.

The experts are Robert Skinner of the University of Calgary’s
School of Public Policy, deputy energy minister Coleen Volk and
Brian Topp, Notley’s former chief of staff and a policy consultant.

She is giving them two to four weeks to report back to her.

Last week, Cenovus Energy and Canadian Natural Resources called
for government-imposed temporary cuts until the oil glut clears up,
but Suncor Energy and Husky Energy have rejected the idea.


Canadian Press

