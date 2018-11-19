Experts to work with energy industry on oil price solutions for Alberta

EDMONTON, A.B. – Alberta Premier Rachel Notley has appointed three

experts to work with the energy industry to find ways to close an

oil price gap that is costing Canada tens of millions a day.

Notley says the Canadian economy is losing $80 million every day

because oil from Alberta is selling about $45 a barrel less than

West Texas Intermediate in the United States.

She says that’s because there is an oversupply of Alberta oil due

to a lack of pipeline capacity to move it to markets.

Notley calls the price gap a “real and present” danger that has

to be addressed in the long term with more pipelines.

The premier is travelling to Ottawa and Toronto next week to make

her case.

The experts are Robert Skinner of the University of Calgary’s

School of Public Policy, deputy energy minister Coleen Volk and

Brian Topp, Notley’s former chief of staff and a policy consultant.

She is giving them two to four weeks to report back to her.

Last week, Cenovus Energy and Canadian Natural Resources called

for government-imposed temporary cuts until the oil glut clears up,

but Suncor Energy and Husky Energy have rejected the idea.