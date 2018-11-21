Finning’s Fundraising Pub Night for the United Way

FORT ST.JOHN, B.C. – Finning is coming together with The Canadian Brewhouse to host a Pub Night with all proceeds raised going to the United Way of Northern B.C.

Finning has an established relationship with the United Way by raising funds for their campaign. For the past 12 years, the company has done this with in-house fundraisers and incentives for employees and customers on a branch and corporate level, raising funds of more than 12 million dollars over that time.

Lyndon Wincheruk, an employee with Finning for the past seven and a half years and with Ron Pardy, General Manager of the Canadian Brewhouse combined their efforts to create the Pub Night as a new and exciting way to raise funds for this year’s Finning’s Fundraising Local Campaign.

The Pub Night will include several opportunities to support this cause through purchasing 50/50 tickets, a silent auction with many great items donated from local businesses and door prizes to be drawn at 8:30 pm and 10:15 pm. The Canadian Brewhouse is offering an Appetizer Buffet from 7-9 pm, and it is sure to be a good time for all that attend.

The United Way of Northern B.C. is excited for this evening event as the funds raised will be used within our direct community by being redirected to Not-For-Profit Organizations.

The goal of UWNBC’s is to act as professional fundraisers on behalf of organizations that may not have the time or funding to hold their own fundraising campaigns. Organizations that are focused on providing programs in the community, and Not-For-Profit groups can apply for funding, and the UWNBC helps raise and redistribute funds to these organizations. As administration costs are kept very low at 10 percent, this means nine out of every ten dollars donated goes directly back to the community.

To attend the event, November 30th, tickets are $20 and are available by contacting Lyndon Wincheruk at; 1.(250) 793.5415. If you are a business that would be interested in donating to the Pub Night, please contact Wincheruk at the number posted above.

