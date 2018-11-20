Fire breaks out at Fort Nelson Automotive shop and Building Supply store

FORT NELSON, B.C. – A large fire broke out early Tuesday morning in Fort Nelson.

According to eye-witnesses, the fire has affected ED’s Ace Building Supplies and and Dalex Automotive. We understand only vehicles in the Dalex lot have been affected by the fire.

Shawna Badine who is staying across the highway in a local hotel says a loud bang woke her up at 4:45 a.m. “I was staying in a hotel across from the scene . I woke up to the sound of an explosion and the hotel shaking. Looked out the window to an unreal scene, of one vehicle after another exploding.”

Both buildings are located on 50th avenue north in Fort Nelson, which is one of the frontage roads for the Alaska Highway.

Since the Fort Nelson Fire Department is currently fighting the fire, information is limited at this time. As we get more information, we will post updates.