1.1 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, November 20, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
A photo of the fire in Fort Nelson - Facebook
Home News Fire breaks out at Fort Nelson Automotive shop and Building Supply store
NewsRegional

Fire breaks out at Fort Nelson Automotive shop and Building Supply store

Adam Reaburn

FORT NELSON, B.C. – A large fire broke out early Tuesday morning in Fort Nelson.

According to eye-witnesses, the fire has affected ED’s Ace Building Supplies and and Dalex Automotive.  We understand only vehicles in the Dalex lot have been affected by the fire.

Shawna Badine who is staying across the highway in a local hotel says a loud bang woke her up at 4:45 a.m. “I was staying in a hotel across from the scene . I woke up to the sound of an explosion and the hotel shaking. Looked out the window to an unreal scene, of one vehicle after another exploding.”

Both buildings are located on 50th avenue north in Fort Nelson, which is one of the frontage roads for the Alaska Highway.

If you have any information to share about the fire, including pictures and video email news@moosefm.ca

Since the Fort Nelson Fire Department is currently fighting the fire, information is limited at this time.  As we get more information, we will post updates.

Advertisement
Previous articleMLA Dan Davies – Weekly Column – The Premier’s Hail Mary Referendum Pass
Adam Reaburn

RECENT STORIES

News

Ride-hailing an option for passengers next year

Tracy Teves -
VICTORIA, B.C. - Ministry of Infrastructure and Transportation introduced a legislation that will allow ride-hailing companies to enter the...
Read more
News

Local man looking to create a Peace region replacement for Greyhound

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Local man Sheldon Wassenaar has been taking action and intends on running a small...
Read more
News

Call for Facebook CEO to testify at International Grand Committee continues to grow

Scott Brooks -
OTTAWA - Bob Zimmer has once again added his name to the growing list of elected representatives worldwide calling on...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Warning: array_merge(): Argument #2 is not an array in /home/energet6/public_html/wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-custom-html.php on line 127

Warning: array_merge(): Argument #1 is not an array in /home/energet6/public_html/wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-custom-html.php on line 134

Local Events

Doc Walker to play the Lido Theatre

video

Washboard Union to perform at PBR Bull Riding event in Dawson...

HYPNOTIST: RAY ANDERSON

Jokes N Tokes Comedy Tour

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

Sports

Sterling Middleton participated in the Optimist Junior Cashspiel

Scott Brooks -
VANCOUVER, B.C. - Sterling Middleton, of Fort St. John, participated in the Optimist Junior Cashspiel at the Esquimalt Curling Club over the Remembrance Day long...

Huskies fall to Navigators 7-2

Call for Facebook CEO to testify at International Grand Committee continues...

Trackers win over Storm 3-2

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.