Fire destroys two trailers in Charlie Lake

CHARLIE LAKE, B.C. – Two trailers were destroyed during a fire at the Charlie Lake R.V. and Leisure Trailer Park Wednesday morning.

The Charlie Lake Fire Department and the Fort St. John Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 7:41 a.m. Four firefighters from Fort St. John attended the scene along with 10 from Charlie Lake in addition to the RCMP and B.C. Ambulance Service.

The Peace River Regional District says “the fire was so intense from the first RV that the radiant heat caused a second unit to catch fire due to its proximity.”

A third RV suffered minor damage to skirting and siding due to radiant heat. In the press release, the Regional District did not say if anyone was injured in the fire.