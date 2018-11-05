Flyers lose to Athletics 7-2

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – The Fort St. John Flyers were on the road as they visited the Athletics in Grande Prairie on Saturday.

In the first period, the Athletics took the lead early on in the game scoring three goals on the Flyers.

At 1:51 left in the period, in a powerplay situation, Reid Campbell scored one on the Athletics with a double assist from captain Jeff Shipton and Robbie Sidhu.

At the end of the first, the score was 3-1 for the Athletics.

In period two, things were pretty quiet on the scoreboard as the period remained scoreless. Despite being scoreless, the Athletics received two, two-minute penalties during the second frame.

In period three, at 43 seconds into the period, Reid Campbell scored a goal on the Athletics with an assist from Kelly Loudoun making the score 3-2.

This effort made by the Flyers was not enough as the Athletics went on to score four more goals.

Grande Prairie ended up winning the game 7-2 over the Flyers.

Flyers Coach Andrew Leriger says the team did not show up to play hockey.

He also says the team came a little unglued in the third period.

“It was 3-2, and then they scored four unanswered goals towards the second half, basically the last three-quarters, of the third period which made it look like a bad game. in all honesty, it wasn’t as bad as it seemed, it’s just we came a little unglued in the third period”, said Leriger.

The Flyers are looking for a win as they host the High Prairie Regals at the North Peace Arena on November 10. Game time is 8:30 p.m.