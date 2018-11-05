-10.4 C
Fort St. John
Monday, November 5, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

The Flyers lost to the Athletics on Saturday in Grande Prairie. Photo by Scott Brooks
Home Sports Flyers lose to Athletics 7-2
Sports

Flyers lose to Athletics 7-2

Scott Brooks
Advertisement

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – The Fort St. John Flyers were on the road as they visited the Athletics in Grande Prairie on Saturday.

In the first period, the Athletics took the lead early on in the game scoring three goals on the Flyers.

At 1:51 left in the period, in a powerplay situation, Reid Campbell scored one on the Athletics with a double assist from captain Jeff Shipton and Robbie Sidhu.

At the end of the first, the score was 3-1 for the Athletics.

In period two, things were pretty quiet on the scoreboard as the period remained scoreless.  Despite being scoreless, the Athletics received two, two-minute penalties during the second frame.

Advertisement

In period three, at 43 seconds into the period, Reid Campbell scored a goal on the Athletics with an assist from Kelly Loudoun making the score 3-2.

This effort made by the Flyers was not enough as the Athletics went on to score four more goals.

Grande Prairie ended up winning the game 7-2 over the Flyers.

Advertisement

Flyers Coach Andrew Leriger says the team did not show up to play hockey.

Advertisement

He also says the team came a little unglued in the third period.

“It was 3-2, and then they scored four unanswered goals towards the second half, basically the last three-quarters, of the third period which made it look like a bad game. in all honesty, it wasn’t as bad as it seemed, it’s just we came a little unglued in the third period”, said Leriger.

The Flyers are looking for a win as they host the High Prairie Regals at the North Peace Arena on November 10. Game time is 8:30 p.m.

Previous articleFSJ Chamber of Commerce seeks nominations for new Board of Director
Scott Brooks
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Whiskey Jack Nordic Ski Club to host coaching workshop

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Whiskey Jack Nordic Ski Club is looking for more registrants for the NCCP Intro...
Read more
Sports

Huskies fall to Jr. Canucks 5-1

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies played a very tough game as they hosted the...
Read more
Sports

Huskies fall to Jr. Canucks in Overtime

Scott Brooks -
Dawson Creek, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies played a tough game as they visited the Dawson Creek...
Read more
Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Local Events

Doc Walker to play the Lido Theatre

video

Washboard Union to perform at PBR Bull Riding event in Dawson...

HYPNOTIST: RAY ANDERSON

Jokes N Tokes Comedy Tour

Advertisement

Advertisement

Must Read

News

City of FSJ and YRB working to clear the snow

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN B.C. - Post storm clean up commences after 29cm of snow blanketed the area. With the first significant snow of the season, the...

Whiskey Jack Nordic Ski Club to host coaching workshop

Fort St. John receives over 29 cm of snow during weekend...

Huskies fall to Jr. Canucks 5-1

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.