The Flyers beat the Regals at the North Peace Arena on Saturday. Photo by Scott Brooks
Flyers on fire as they beat Regals 17-2

Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Flyers were on fire Saturday night as they hosted the High Prairie Regals, beating them 17-2.

At the start of the first period, the Flyers battled to keep control of the puck as there was lots of back-and-forth action.

The Flyers managed to gain control as Adam Horst sent one into the Regals net at 4:56 into the period. Rick Cleaver made an assist on that goal.

Minutes later, the Regals made a shot into the net making the score tied at 1-1.

Then at 8:22 left in the first, Jaxon Glass shot the puck into the net with a double assist from Steven Fast and captain Jeff Shipton making it a 2-1 lead for the Flyers.

In the second period, the Flyers were on fire as they made seven goals on the Regals making it a 9-1 lead going into the third.

Goals made in the second period:

  • 7:26 into the period, Adam Horst with a feed from Rick Cleaver and Joey Massingham.
  • 10:12 left in the period, Tanner LaSann with an assist from Reid Campbell.
  • 10:03 left in the period, Jordan Gees with a double assist from Jeff Shipton and Steven Fast.
  • 5:02 left in the period, Rick Cleaver with an assist by Adam Horst.
  • 3:46 left in the period, Robbie Sidhu with an assist from Lien Miller-Jeannotte.
  • 3:00 left in the period, Joey Massingham with a double assist from Steven Fast and Reid Campbell
  • 2:26 left in the period, Rick Cleaver with a feed from Adam Horst and James Walsh.

In the third period, the scoring did not stop for the Flyers.

At 1:07 into the period, Joey Massingham sent one into the net with a double assist Rick Cleaver and Tanner LaSann, making the score 10-1.

Then at 3:19 into the frame, Robbie Sidhu scored one on the Regals with a feed from James Walsh and Jeff Shipton, making it a 10-point lead.

Robbie Sidhu would follow up with another goal at 5:43 into the period, making the Flyers lead the game 12-1. Rylan Sideroff and Jeff Shipton made the assist.

Then at 8:55 left in the third, the Regals sent one into the Flyers net making the score 12-2.

But the Flyers were not going to allow the Regals to catch up as they scored five more points to make it a final score of 17-2 over the Regals.

The Flyers had a total of 50-19 shots on goal.

Other goals made by the Flyers in the remainder of the third:

  • 8:38 left in the period, Lien Miller-Jeannotte with an assist by Tyrell Fenton and Robbie Sidhu.
  • 5:44 left in the period, Steven Fast with an assist from Lien Miller-Jeannotte.
  • 3:05, in a power play situation, Jeff Shipton with a double assist from Joey Massingham and Lien Miller-Jeannotte.
  • 1:28, in a power play situation, Rylan Sideroff with an assist by Josh Bennett and Steven Fast.
  • 0:02 seconds left in the period, Joey Massingham with a double assist Robbie Sidhu and Reid Campbell.

Flyers forward Rick Cleaver says the team made sure to make a good effort in this game following two hard losses to Grande Prairie.

“We wanted to make sure we played the right way regardless of what they look like on the other side. We wanted to make sure we came out with a good effort.”

Up next, the Flyers will be home again on November 16 as they host the Dawson Creek Canucks. Game time is 8:00 p.m.

Scott Brooks
