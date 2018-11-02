Flyers to battle Athletics this Saturday in Grande Prairie

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Flyers are headed on the road as they take on the Athletics this Saturday in Grande Prairie.

Last week, the Flyers had a fast-action game against the Athletics as the teams kept tying the score. Eventually, the Flyers did win the game 6-5.

Flyers coach Andrew Leriger says they are expecting the same kind of game as last week from the Athletics.

“Just gauging on the games we had with Grande Prairie last season, as well, it’s always been pretty much an offensive battle. They are a very skilled hockey team”, said Leriger.

The Flyers will visit the Athletics on Saturday in Grande Prairie at the Coca-Cola Centre. Puck drop is 8:30 p.m.

