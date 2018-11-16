-18.6 C
Fort St. John
Friday, November 16, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Flyers and Canucks are going head-to-head at the North Peace Arena tonight, Friday.
Home Sports Flyers to host Dawson Creek Canucks
Sports

Flyers to host Dawson Creek Canucks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Flyers are renewing the Alaska Highway rivalry as they host the Dawson Creek Canucks tonight.

The Flyers are flying high after they slaughtered the High Prairie Regals 17-2 during a home game last weekend.

Flyers forward Rick Cleaver said the team made sure to make a good effort in the game following two hard losses to Grande Prairie.

The Flyers are looking for another win as they take on the Dawson Creek Canucks tonight at the North Peace Arena. Game time is 8:30 p.m.

 

Advertisement
Previous articleNorth Peace Cultural Centre receives grant for renovations
Scott Brooks

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Huskies Player of the Week: Aiden Craig-Steele

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - This week's Huskies Player of the Week is #13 forward Aiden Craig-Steele. Each week, a...
Read more
News

Huskies team up with local breweries for Movember Fundraiser

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies will be teaming up with Mighty Peace Brewery and Beard's...
Read more
Sports

Oilmen’s Bonspiel taking place at the FSJ Curling Club

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Curling Club will be hosting the Oilmen's Bonspiel this week...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement

Local Events

Doc Walker to play the Lido Theatre

video

Washboard Union to perform at PBR Bull Riding event in Dawson...

HYPNOTIST: RAY ANDERSON

Jokes N Tokes Comedy Tour

Must Read

News

Peace Seniors Connect & Care need your help

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Christmas is approaching and the group, Peace Seniors Connect & Care needs your help by providing donations that will...

Huskies Annual ‘Fill the Bus’ Food Drive

City Council seeks intervenor status on Coastal Gaslink hearing

Government invests in the Alaska Highway

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.