Flyers to host Dawson Creek Canucks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Flyers are renewing the Alaska Highway rivalry as they host the Dawson Creek Canucks tonight.

The Flyers are flying high after they slaughtered the High Prairie Regals 17-2 during a home game last weekend.

Flyers forward Rick Cleaver said the team made sure to make a good effort in the game following two hard losses to Grande Prairie.

The Flyers are looking for another win as they take on the Dawson Creek Canucks tonight at the North Peace Arena. Game time is 8:30 p.m.