Flyers to host Regals this Saturday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Flyers are getting ready to host the Regals for a game this Saturday.

Last week, the Flyers were on the road in Grande Prairie as they faced the Athletics.

It was a tough game for the Flyers as they lost 7-2 to the Athletics.

Flyers Coach Andrew Leriger said the team did not show up to play hockey and that they came a little unglued in the third.

Currently, the Flyers are looking for a win as they host the High Prairie Regals at the North Peace Arena on November 10. Game time is 8:30 p.m.