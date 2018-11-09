1.6 C
Fort St. John
Friday, November 9, 2018
Flyers will be hosting the Regals this Saturday at the North Peace Arena. Photo by Erica Fisher
Flyers to host Regals this Saturday

Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Flyers are getting ready to host the Regals for a game this Saturday.

Last week, the Flyers were on the road in Grande Prairie as they faced the Athletics.

It was a tough game for the Flyers as they lost 7-2 to the Athletics.

Flyers Coach Andrew Leriger said the team did not show up to play hockey and that they came a little unglued in the third.

Currently, the Flyers are looking for a win as they host the High Prairie Regals at the North Peace Arena on November 10. Game time is 8:30 p.m.

Scott Brooks
