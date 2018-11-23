Flyers to take on Pirates this Saturday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Flyers are headed on the road as they take on the Falher Pirates.

The Flyers are looking for a win as, last Friday, they fell 7-2 in a tough loss to the Dawson Creek Canucks.

Then on Saturday, the Flyers was scheduled to play a game against the Grimshaw Huskies, but it was cancelled due to freezing rain.

The Flyers are headed to the Falher Regional Recreation Complex as they face the Pirates this Saturday, November 24. Puck drop is 8:30 p.m.