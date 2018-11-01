Food for Fines at Fort St. John Public Library

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This November the Public Library is offering Food for Fines, the opportunity to pay off your book fines with food donations.

During November, you can pay off your library fines with an exchange of donations. The library will accept a minimum of one donation for every five dollar fine you would like to pay off. This incentive also works for lost books.

With the donations collected going to the FSJ Woman’s Resource Food Bank, the Library will accept non-perishable items, new hygiene products and new baby items.

The one restriction to the Food for Fines program is interlibrary loans, as these books belong to another library.

The librarians want people to know this is a great time to come back into the library, make a new with a good cause as this is a win-win situation, by clearing your debt while helping a great cause.

Librarians would like to see you using their programs and services, so now is the time to come back.

For more information, contact the Library at (250) 785-3731 or their website; https://www.fsjpl.ca/