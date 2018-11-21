4.8 C
News

Fort Nelson fire is fully extinguished

Tracy Teves

FORT NELSON, B.C. – An early morning fire that started with a vehicle and progressed to a nearby building is fully extinguished.

Chief of Fire Rescue, Brian J Bailie is happy with the end result as he says “two and a half million dollars saved on a four million dollar loss, for us that’s a success story.” Bailie explains “we work on the basis of working backwards in the fire service, on the save factor, not the loss factor.”

Bailie goes on to say “started off with a vehicle, that I guess for better lack of expression, exploded on the lot after catching fire, and then everything sort of became involved with numerous vehicles, on the garage keepers lot.” Bailie went on to say the fire moved into the building next door where crews spent most of their time trying to minimize the damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time. No was injured in the fire.

Previous articleWinter city strategies luncheon with the Chamber of Commerce
Tracy Teves

