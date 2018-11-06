Fort Nelson ‘Fox and Lynx’ Video is a sight to see

FORT NELSON B.C. – A recent video of a rare encounter between a fox and lynx, has captured the attention of viewers.

Allyson Rozak-Burgess was driving in Fort Nelson, B.C., along a resource road on Nov. 1, when she came around a corner and saw two shapes ahead.

Once they separated, she could see a fox and a lynx, squaring off.

“I parked, I grabbed my phone,” Rozak-Burgess said. She had never seen anything like it. Thinking that the Lynx was after the fox, Rozak-Burgess was concerned for the fox, as the standoff continued she sees the fox is actually after the Lynx.

“I think the fox was guarding a den,” she said. That’s when Rozak-Burgess started hearing the fox “bark.”

Advertisement

“I’ve seen a fox and a lynx before,” she said, having lived in northern B.C. all her life, “but I’ve never seen behaviour like that.”

From what she could tell, the lynx did take off into the trees and left the fox alone.