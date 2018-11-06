-10.7 C
News

Fort St. John Association for Community Living to host inclusion meeting

Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Ministry of Social Development in partnership with the Fort St. John Association for Community Living will be holding a meeting to discuss community inclusion for adults living with developmental disabilities.

The objective of the meeting is to update a shared vision for community inclusion and to guide planning for how provincial services and supports should change and evolve over the next 10 years.

Renee LaBoucane, Executive Director of Fort St. John Association for Community Living, says they have invited various members of the community to attend.

“We were happy to get on board to have the consultation in Fort St. John and have invited individuals, parents, support groups and those who care for adults living with developmental disabilities to participate and provide the province with feedback on what community inclusion should be”, said LaBoucane.

The community inclusion meeting for adults living with developmental disabilities takes place November 15 at 6:30 p.m. at the Fort St. John Association for Community Living, located at 10251-100 Avenue.

For more information and for registration, you can call the Fort St. John Association for Community Living at 250-787-9262

Scott Brooks
