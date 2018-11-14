4 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, November 14, 2018
A duplex at 8804 and 8806 77 St. that had bylaw contravention notices issued during the summer for illegal secondary suites. Photo by Chris Newton
News

Fort St. John City Council goes after more illegal secondary suites

Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – At a council meeting on Tuesday, Fort St. John city council has approved placing bylaw contravention notices on more illegal secondary suites.

The illegal secondary suites included in this bylaw contravention notices are 8220 and 8222 86 Avenue, and 10917 and 10919 104A Avenue.

According to the city Planning and Engineering department, these properties were built with illegal secondary suites, and have been the subject of complaints and failed inspection attempts over the years. To date, no building application has been received nor has the owner contacted the City about the bylaw contraventions.  All attempts to contact the Land Owner have been refused.  Notices will be registered with land titles. To read the full report on these four properties, click here.

City Council has approved bylaw contravention notices for 15 properties within the past six months. The concern of illegal secondary suites and its related impacts was raised to Council in 2015.

The city is currently developing a list of properties and will be made available on the city’s website.

Scott Brooks
