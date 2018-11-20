Fort St John Curling Club hosts Oilmen’s Bonspiel

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Curling Club was host to the Oilmen’s Bonspiel on November 14 to the 17.

Trudy Mitchell, General Manager of the FSJ Curling Club, says she is happy with how Oilmen’s Bonspiel turned out.

“It was well presented, there was lots of guys here and everybody respected the facility and, the, you know, policies we had laid down for this year and stuff like that. So, I’m really happy with what they’ve done and how receptive it was.”

Team Epscan won over Team Rhyason at the Oilmen’s Bonspiel during the finals on Saturday, November, 17.

The next event to take place at the Curling Club is the Friday Night Social, taking place this Friday, November 23. For $20.00 you can curl a six-end game, including a meal.

For more information and for future events, you can contact the club at 250-785-2037, or visit their website at fsjcurling.com