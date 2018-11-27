-2.2 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, November 27, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

LIGHT A MOOSE

Presented by Rhyason Contracting

CLICK HERE TO DONATE
Jet Boat Race Award Winners. Photo by MT Actions Photography
Home Sports Fort St. John CX152 Dirty Harry Team brings home award
Sports

Fort St. John CX152 Dirty Harry Team brings home award

Scott Brooks

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – The Fort St. John CX152 Dirty Harry Team brought home an award for the CX Division Jet Boat Racing at the recent Western Zones Awards night in Grande Prairie.

Team driver, Clayton Wolsey and navigator Ryley Tschiedel brought home the 2018 CX Division 3rd Place Title.

Clayton’s brother, Trapper Wolsey, says his brother was the only one to place an award from Fort St. John.

- Advertisement -

“He was the only one that placed there from Fort St. John. I got fourth and Stacy Kelm, he got fifth in our class and then Gord Humphrey he ended up fourth in a numbered class.”

Trapper says his brother capitalized on his downtimes during the race.

“They did some good racing and they had some good times. While we were having boat issues and stuff like that, they were capitalizing on making up time on us.”

Wolsey says that the teams are now getting the boats ready over the winter as they wait for next season in anticipation for the World Jet Boat Race Championship as it is coming to the Peace in July 2019.

Author

Scott Brooks
Advertisement
Previous articleHoliday CounterAttack road checks start this weekend

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Glacier Glass Peewee Predators bring home gold at Wickfest

Scott Brooks -
CALGARY, A.B. - The Glacier Glass Peewee Predators brought home gold after a successful weekend at Wickfest. The Peewee Predators...
Read more
Sports

Ladies Curling Night cancelled for November 27

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C, - The Ladies Curling Night scheduled for tonight, November 27, at the Fort St. John...
Read more
Sports

NPSS Grizzlies Boys Soccer visit Vancouver for Provincial Championships

Samantha Stackhouse -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Senior Boy's Soccer was down in Vancouver last week competing at the Provincial Championships. The...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Warning: array_merge(): Argument #2 is not an array in /home/energet6/public_html/wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-custom-html.php on line 127

Warning: array_merge(): Argument #1 is not an array in /home/energet6/public_html/wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-custom-html.php on line 134

Local Events

Doc Walker to play the Lido Theatre

video

Washboard Union to perform at PBR Bull Riding event in Dawson...

HYPNOTIST: RAY ANDERSON

Jokes N Tokes Comedy Tour

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

Energy News

Ensign acquires majority of Trinidad shares to take control of drilling...

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - Ensign Energy Services Inc. says it will take control of Trinidad Drilling Ltd. after acquiring a majority of the company's shares by...

MLA Dan Davies – Weekly Column – Advanced Polling

Ladies Curling Night cancelled for November 27

Water and Sewer rates set to increase following City’s plan.

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.