Fort St. John CX152 Dirty Harry Team brings home award

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – The Fort St. John CX152 Dirty Harry Team brought home an award for the CX Division Jet Boat Racing at the recent Western Zones Awards night in Grande Prairie.

Team driver, Clayton Wolsey and navigator Ryley Tschiedel brought home the 2018 CX Division 3rd Place Title.

Clayton’s brother, Trapper Wolsey, says his brother was the only one to place an award from Fort St. John.

“He was the only one that placed there from Fort St. John. I got fourth and Stacy Kelm, he got fifth in our class and then Gord Humphrey he ended up fourth in a numbered class.”

Trapper says his brother capitalized on his downtimes during the race.

“They did some good racing and they had some good times. While we were having boat issues and stuff like that, they were capitalizing on making up time on us.”

Wolsey says that the teams are now getting the boats ready over the winter as they wait for next season in anticipation for the World Jet Boat Race Championship as it is coming to the Peace in July 2019.