LIGHT A MOOSE

Presented by Rhyason Contracting

News

Fort St John Firefighters to perform Under The Mistletoe at Lido on Thursday

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Firefighters will be performing ‘Under the Mistletoe’ on Thursday, November 29 at the Lido Theatre.

The evening will feature entertainment by The Las Vegas Dueling Pianos.

You can grab your friends for a fun night out or get your co-workers together for an informal staff Christmas party.

All ticket proceeds will benefit The Firefighters Charitable Society.

Tickets are $35 plus taxes and service fees.

‘Under the Mistletoe’ is taking place on November 29 at the Lido Theatre. The show starts at 8:00 p.m., with doors opening at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are available online at Energetictickets.ca and at Systems Sound Source.

For more information on this event, you can visit thelido.ca

