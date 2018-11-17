Fort St John Flyers fall to Dawson Creek Canucks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Flyers had quite the battle as they fell to the Dawson Creek Canucks on Friday night at the North Peace Arena.

In the first period, Dawson Creek took possession of the puck, trying to make a shot on the Flyers. But the Flyers would make it difficult for the Canucks as they took the puck down to the opposite end.

Throughout the period, there was a lot of back-and-forth action between the teams.

At times the play would get rough, as, at 8:06 into the period, Reid Campbell received a two-minute penalty for roughing. Then at 46 seconds later, Rylan Syderoff received a two-minute penalty for tripping.

With two men in the box, the Canucks scored twice during the power play, making the score 2-0 over the Flyers.

The Flyers would not let the Canucks lead for long as Jeff Shipton sent one into the net at 8:18 left in the first, with a feed from Reid Campbell and Joey Massingham.

Then at 4:23 left in the frame, Rick Cleaver would make a goal with a double assist by Adam Horst and Joey Massingham, making the score tied at 2-2 as they headed into the second.

In period two, the back-and-forth play would continue as both teams battled for control of the puck. It would ultimately end up in the Canucks possession as they kept it down in Flyers territory.

Daylen Pearson received a two-minute penalty for holding at 4:01 into the period.

At 7:05 into the second, the Canucks scored making it 3-2 over the Flyers.

Then Dawson Creek went on to score another point, making it a 4-2 lead.

The Flyers continued to battle to keep the puck out of their end.

Then with 5:09 left in the period, Reid Campbell scored one on the Canucks with an assist by Joey Massingham and Adam Horst, making the score closer at 4-3.

The Flyers would continue to trail as the Canucks would score two more goals, making the lead 6-3.

In a power play situation with 1:33 left in the frame, Rick Cleaver shot one into the net with a feed from Reid Campbell and Jeff Shipton, closening the score 6-4.

Then with 16.2 seconds left on the clock, the Flyers would continue to trail as the Canucks scored another goal, taking the lead 7-4 at the end of the second period.

In period three, the Flyers maintained better control of the puck as at 4:23 into the period; Rick Cleaver sent one into the net with a double assist from Joey Massingham and Reid Campbell. The Flyers would trail two points behind Dawson Creek at 7-5.

Then at 9:24 into the frame, the Canucks would strengthen their lead as they scored another goal, making the score 8-5 over the Flyers.

The scoring battle continued as Tanner LaSann made a goal on the Canucks at 4:55 left in the period. Lien Miller-Jeannotte and Jeff Shipton made the assist with that goal.

Then the Flyers pulled their goalie, adding another man on the ice, in an attempt to catch up. This back-fired on the Flyers as the Canucks scored on the empty net at 2:14 left in the game, making the score 9-6.

But the Flyers weren’t quite beat as, at 53.8 seconds left, Reid Campbell, with a double assist by Lien Miller-Jeannotte and Jeff Shipton, scored making it 9-7.

With the Flyers feeling a bit frustrated by the Canucks lead, a fight broke out at the benches with only 28.1 seconds left in the game. Lien Miller-Jeannotte would receive a penalty for game misconduct.

In the end, the Flyers would end up falling to the Canucks 9-7.

The Flyers are headed on the road as they visit the Grimshaw Huskies tonight (Saturday) at 8:30 p.m.