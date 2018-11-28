2.2 C
The Fort St. John Flyers will be holding their Annual Teddy Bear Toss on December 15.
Fort St John Flyers to host Teddy Bear Toss

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Flyers have announced the date for their Annual Teddy Toss.

The Teddy Bear Toss is in support of the Salvation Army and is taking place on December 15 during the Flyers game as they host the Manning Comets.

Hockey fans are asked to bring a new teddy bear, wrapped in plastic or a shopping bag, to keep it from becoming dampened or soiled by the snow on the ice surface.

After the Flyers first goal, fans can toss their teddy bear onto the ice.

In a release, the Flyers say they are looking for the community’s support for this special event.

“The Salvation Army provides such a valuable service for the less fortunate in our community. Please help us support their efforts to brighten Christmas for needy local youngsters.”

The Annual Teddy Bear Toss takes place Saturday, December 15 during the Flyers game at the North Peace Arena. Game time is 8:30 p.m.

