Fort St John Flyers to host two home games this weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Flyers are getting ready for the weekend as they host two home games at the North Peace Arena.

On Friday night, the Flyers will host the Grande Prairie Athletics.

The last time the Flyers met with the Athletics, on November 3, the Flyers fell to the A’s 7-2.

Then on Saturday, the Flyers will face the Falher Pirates.

Last weekend, the Flyers managed to claim a 5-3 victory over the Pirates.

Flyers Coach, Andrew Leriger, says this season, for the team, has been about trying to keep a consistent roster line-up.

“As usual, our line-up is never consistent, but I got my goalies back, and that will help having our two solid goaltenders back in the line-up. We got, again, just guys gone for work and a couple of new guys that are now in the line-ups, so we’re just still struggling to keep a consistency going.”

The Flyers will be facing the Athletics this Friday, November 30 and then they will be hosting the Pirates on Saturday, December 1.

Both games will be taking place at the North Peace Arena with the puck drop at 8:30 p.m.