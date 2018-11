FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The game scheduled for Saturday between the Fort St. John Flyers and Grimshaw Huskies was cancelled due to weather conditions.

On Saturday, Environment Canada and DriveBC had issued weather and travel advisories due to freezing rain.

Since there was a travel advisory in place, it was decided that the Flyers would not be playing in Saturday’s game at Grimshaw.

A date for a rescheduled game is yet to be announced.